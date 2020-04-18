Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 7,291 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. 1,008,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $121.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

