Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 74,157 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,157 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $131,136,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,524,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 727,785 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. 1,517,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,474. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

