Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 7,819 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.46. 5,191,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,290. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

