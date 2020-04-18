WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Invests $89.42 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 555,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $89,422,000. Visa accounts for 1.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,326,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

