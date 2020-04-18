WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Invests $89.42 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 555,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $89,422,000. Visa accounts for 1.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,326,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit