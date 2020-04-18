Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 10,732,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,407,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

