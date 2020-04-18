Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 27,098,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

