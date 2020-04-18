Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $137.55. 4,741,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.44. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

