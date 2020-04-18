Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 22,827,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. The company has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

