Westoz Investment (ASX:WIC) Trading Down 2.4%

Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), approximately 23,500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.95.

In related news, insider Jay Hughes purchased 73,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$70,119.00 ($49,729.79). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 118,500 shares of company stock worth $105,844.

Westoz Investment Company Limited is an equity fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in companies that are outside the Top 100 stocks on ASX.

