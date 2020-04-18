WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

