WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

WOW stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,428. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $398.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $6,863,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,314,000 after buying an additional 805,143 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 321,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

