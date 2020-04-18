WINk Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, WINk has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004852 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.