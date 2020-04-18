Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $19.76 on Friday, reaching $154.00. 52,277,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,543,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $302.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

