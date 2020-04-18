Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 232 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cigna by 179.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cigna by 60.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

Shares of CI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.13. 3,482,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,759. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

