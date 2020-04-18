Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,675 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 41,222,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

