Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,821. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

