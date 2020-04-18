Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 138,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.