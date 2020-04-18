Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 127.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 15.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $38,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. The stock had a trading volume of 723,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,889. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average is $168.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

