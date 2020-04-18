Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 146,240 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2,506.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.14. 6,404,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

