Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

BAC stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 92,710,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.