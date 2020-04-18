Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 23,173 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,173 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 3,689,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,032. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

