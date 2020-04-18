Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,617,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000.

IWM traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,758,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,713,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

