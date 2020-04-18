Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after buying an additional 1,372,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $197,547,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 91,903,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,880,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 256.13 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

