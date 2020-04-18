Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 53,573 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.