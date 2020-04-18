Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $1,785,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 76,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 68.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $13.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.97. 10,269,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,118,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.70. The company has a market cap of $248.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

