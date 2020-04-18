WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.97, 16,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 45,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,262,000.

