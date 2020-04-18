WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $53.44, approximately 758 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45,570 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

