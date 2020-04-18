WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 27,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

