Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Position Reduced by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 646,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,446. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

