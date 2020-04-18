Xplore Wealth (ASX:XPL) Trading Down 100%

Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) shares traded down 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), 135,368 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$33,169.00 ($23,524.11).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Xplore Wealth Company Profile (ASX:XPL)

Xplore Wealth Limited operates as an independent platform provider and investment administrator with a specialization in managed accounts in Australia. It offers platform, administration, and technology solutions to stockbrokers, wealth managers, and financial advisory firms. Its investment solutions include wrap and superannuation, managed discretionary account, and broking solutions.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xplore Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xplore Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.