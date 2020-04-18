YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.59, 63,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 143,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldShares High Income ETF stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of YieldShares High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

