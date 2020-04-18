Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.43 Million

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report $218.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the highest is $225.60 million. Cree posted sales of $274.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $917.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.84 million to $940.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $989.47 million, with estimates ranging from $917.62 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,910,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $503,520,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $110,518,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after buying an additional 279,617 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cree by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CREE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. 6,444,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

