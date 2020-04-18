Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.52. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.79. 13,203,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,752,042. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

