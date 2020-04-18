Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Cree reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Cree stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,444,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,106. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $110,518,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,563 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 522,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 375,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

