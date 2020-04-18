Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Cree reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Cree stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,444,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,106. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $110,518,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,563 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 522,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 375,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit