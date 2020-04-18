Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Hold

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on STRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

