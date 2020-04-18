Zacks Investment Research Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $56.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective upped by Zacks Investment Research to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

CAH traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,340,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $174,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

