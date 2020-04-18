Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Sell

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry. In the quarter, Abbott registered strong and consistent performance within EPD and Medical Devices segments. Abbott has been in news within Diabetic Care on growth with FreeStyle Libre. Also, solid contributions from Diagnostics were encouraging on double-digit growth in core laboratory. Within Structural Heart, worldwide uptake of MitraClip improved further. Meanwhile, emerging market performance has been promising. Abbott put up a mixed fourth-quarter 2019 results, where the earnings remained in line with the consensus mark but revenues exceeded the same. However, sluggish Neuromodulation and Vascular sales dented growth. Further, lower infectious disease testing sales in Africa and global coronavirus outbreak dented the company’s international performance.”

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

