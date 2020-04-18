Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to “Hold”

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of Kyocera stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,537. Kyocera has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

