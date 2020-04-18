Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) to Buy

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of PHMMF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Pharma Mar has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharma Mar (PHMMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.