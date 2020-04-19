-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Century Aluminum posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.99. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

