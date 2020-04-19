$0.05 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on CEVA to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CEVA by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CEVA by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 142,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $618.94 million, a P/E ratio of 210.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

