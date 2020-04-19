-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

A number of research firms have commented on VTGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistagen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 136,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,236. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Vistagen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

