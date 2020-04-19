$0.18 EPS Expected for TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TIM Participacoes’ earnings. TIM Participacoes posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TIM Participacoes.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.81%.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in TIM Participacoes by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TIM Participacoes by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TIM Participacoes by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. 1,017,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,243. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. TIM Participacoes has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

