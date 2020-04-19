$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Endava reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Endava’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Endava stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. 140,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.73, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $15,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $1,596,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Endava by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,763,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Endava by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

