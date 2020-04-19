$0.50 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Capri reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $12.93. 5,515,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Capri by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Capri by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

