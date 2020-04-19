1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives $21.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 167.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 641,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $939.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.