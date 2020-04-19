1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

FLWS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 641,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,211. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $939.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 167.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

