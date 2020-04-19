$110.68 Million in Sales Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will post $110.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.18 million to $114.17 million. Endava reported sales of $95.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $440.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.21 million to $457.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $529.97 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $551.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,763,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Endava by 11.7% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endava by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAVA traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. 140,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,664. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

