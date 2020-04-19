$56.94 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $56.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $12.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 351.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.20 million to $124.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.41 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $128.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,998. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $274.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

