$735.69 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post sales of $735.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.68 million and the highest is $736.70 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $685.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,021,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 334,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,945. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

